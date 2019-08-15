Punjab CM congratulates Abhinandan for Vir Chakra C'

Chandigarh, Aug 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday congratulated Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman for getting the Vir Chakra. The wing commander had downed an enemy jet during an aerial combat with Pakistan in February and was held captive for three days by the neighbouring country. "Congratulations to @IAF_MCC braveheart Wing Commander AbhinandanVarthaman on being awarded Vir Chakra for his bravery in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. Most well deserved, son!, Amarinder tweeted. The Vir Chakra is country's third-highest war-time gallantry medal. Abhinandan, 36, was captured by the Pakistani army on February 27 after his MiG-21 Bison was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during an aerial combat. Before his jet was hit, he downed an F-16 fighter of Pakistan. Varthaman was released on March 1 by Pakistan. He had suffered injuries while ejecting from his MiG-21 Bison. The IAF fighter jets had bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot on February 26, nearly two weeks after the Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan retaliated on February 27 by attempting to target Indian military installations. PTI CHS VSD RDKRDK