Punjab CM describes MSP hike as 'grossly insufficient'

Chandigarh, Jul 3 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Wednesday described the increase in the minimum support price of crops by the Centre as "grossly insufficient"."MSP hike by Narendra Modi govt is grossly insufficient given the increase in input costs," Singh tweeted.He reiterated his demand for farm debt waiver.If they're really serious about alleviating farmers' problems, they should immediately announce farm debt waiver & in toto implementation of Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, he said in another tweet.The Centre on Wednesday hiked the MSP for paddy by Rs 65 per quintal to Rs 1,815 for the 2019-20 crop year.The MSP for paddy (common grade) has been fixed at 1,815 per quintal, while that for paddy of A-grade variety has been hiked to Rs 1,835 for this year.Among cereals, the government increased rabi MSP substantially by Rs 253 to Rs 3,150 from Rs 2,897 per quintal last year.Maize MSP has been hiked by Rs 60 a quintal to Rs 1,760, while that of bajra has been raised by Rs 50 a quintal to Rs 2,000 for the current year.