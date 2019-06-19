Punjab CM gives nod to set up warehouse for non-agri purposes

Chandigarh, Jun 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Wednesday gave his nod to set up a warehouse for non-agricultural purposes in Patiala district, officials said. The facility will be set up on the Banur-Tepla road to give a boost to industrial development in the region, they said, adding that the model would be replicated across the state. An official release stated that by giving his nod to carry out necessary amendments in the unified zoning regulations of Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995, the state government has met a long-pending demand of industrialists and traders. "This move will help augment investments in trade and commercial activities, giving the much-needed impetus to the warehousing sector besides generating employment opportunities for the youth," the release read. According to the release, industrialists and traders have been demanding for long to set up warehouses for the storage of different type of goods and commodities in view of their huge potential and demand. The CM also asked the Housing and Urban Development Department to expedite the process of providing the possession of land under a housing scheme for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the state. The directions were issued during a meeting of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Board here, according to the release. The CM directed Vini Mahajan, Additional Chief Secretary (Housing and Urban Development), to ensure that all developers and colonisers immediately handed over the possession of the requisite land, already earmarked in their layout plans, to the authorities concerned for the scheme meant for economically weaker sections. Mahajan said a notification for developing an industrial area adjacent to the already existing industrial zone in Banur had been issued in the light of the decision taken during the last board meeting. She informed the CM that the remaining area would also be assessed for the purpose of further industrial development. PTI CHS RDKRDK