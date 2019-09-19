Punjab CM inspects work on Kartarpur corridor

Dera Baba Nanak (Pb), Sep 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his cabinet colleagues inspected the construction of the Kartarpur corridor on the Indo-Pak border here on Thursday. The chief minister interacted with workers and also took stock of the construction of the integrated check-post (ICP). The CM was apprised of the upcoming passenger terminal at the ICP, which will be equipped with ultra-modern facilities. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took the opportunity for a 'darshan' of the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, located across the border, with the help of binoculars, stated an official release here. The Punjab CM also sanctioned Rs 75.23 crore for the widening and strengthening of major roads leading to the town. The CM also approved Rs 3.70 crore for the construction of a heritage and food street for the mega event, while issuing a series of directives to various departments for ensuring timely completion of all development works. It was decided to hold the next cabinet meeting at Batala. Chairing the third meeting of the Dera Baba Nanak Development Authority (DBNDA), constituted to ensure a holistic development of the town, the CM directed all top officials to ensure timely completion of various projects. The CM disclosed that he had written to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, seeking declaration of the Sultanpur Lodhi-Beas-Batala-Dera Baba Nanak road (which is to be named as Sri Guru Nanak Devji Marg) as a national highway. Reviewing various power-related projects initiated in the historic city, the CM directed the chairman of PowerCom to ensure underground laying of wires. The chief minister also asked the health minister to finalise and put in place an elaborate health care plan, encompassing all emergency elements, for millions of devotees expected to visit the city during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of the first Sikh guru. The DGP was also told to expedite the process of setting up a DSP-rank office and police station at Dera Baba Nanak. Inspector General (Border Range) SPS Parmar apprised the CM of the detailed security plan for the main event. He informed that fool-proof arrangements would be ensured without any inconvenience to the devotees. In another directive, the Chief Minister asked the principal secretary (civil aviation) to take up the issue of special chartered flights from London and other European countries to Amritsar for the devotees settled abroad. He asked the officials concerned to take up with the Railways the issue of increasing frequency of special trains to the city. The CM also reviewed the work regard to basic amenities, logistics and infrastructure in adjoining 12 villages, asking officials to ensure their timely completition. PTI CHS SUN RDKRDK