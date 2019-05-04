Punjab CM reviews government employees issues

Chandigarh, May 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Saturday directed minister Brahm Mohindra to meet representatives of government employees and resolve their issues after the Lok Sabha elections.Singh reviewed the issues relating to government employees with top officials and directed the Cabinet sub-committee headed by Mohindra to meet their representatives on May 27 to work out an early resolution.Polling to 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on May 19.Since the government can not take any decision in the matter till the model code of conduct is in place, it was felt that a meeting should be held immediately after the declarations of results to resolve the pending issues, an official spokesperson said.The government employees under the banner of 'Saanjha Mulazam Manch' had protested against the government in March, seeking clarity on dearness allowance issue, regularisation of contractual employees, reducing the term of probation period, restoration of old pension scheme, among others. PTI CHS VSD http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. DPBDPB