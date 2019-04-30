Punjab CM reviews wheat procurement operations

Chandigarh, Apr 30 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday reviewed wheat procurement operations in the state and directed the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to facilitate farmers and ensure that every single grain is procured within 24 hours of arrival in the 'mandis'. The chief minister also directed the department to expedite the pace of lifting, a spokesperson of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs said here. The arrivals have peaked with more than 10 lakh metric tonne arriving daily for the past 3-4 days and more than 60 per cent of the crop has already arrived in the grain market, the spokesperson said. With an anticipated increase of 3-5 per cent in wheat production, the state is heading towards a record purchase of more than 132 lakh MT, he said. The department has made elaborate arrangements for wheat procurement through the state procuring agencies, he added. Despite adverse weather conditions and untimely rains earlier in April, the department has so far procured 79.66 lakh MT wheat till April 29. The government has so far released Rs 4,300 crore for payment to the farmers, he said. PTI SUN RVKRVK