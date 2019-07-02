Punjab CM seeks Centre's help for release of youth from Malaysian jail

Chandigarh, Jul 2 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, seeking the Centre's intervention for the release of a Punjabi youth from a Malaysian jail. The CM drew the Union minister's attention to the case of Harbans Singh, a resident of Bathinda, an official release stated. According to Harbans family, he had gone to Malaysia in August 2018 on a tourist visa. He was taken into custody on the grounds not known to his family, the CM wrote. He also submitted copies of the youth's Aadhaar card, an abstract of the electoral roll and his photograph as proof of his Indian citizenship. PTI CHS RDKRDK