scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Punjab CM takes over environment portfolio from Soni

Chandigarh, Nov 20 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday took over the environment portfolio in a step towards facilitating industrial development in the state, an official said. The portfolio was earlier held by O P Soni, who has now been allocated the food processing ministry, according to an official spokesperson. Soni will also continue to hold the school education portfolio, the spokesperson said. PTI CHSHMB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos