Punjab CM takes over environment portfolio from Soni

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Chandigarh, Nov 20 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday took over the environment portfolio in a step towards facilitating industrial development in the state, an official said. The portfolio was earlier held by O P Soni, who has now been allocated the food processing ministry, according to an official spokesperson. Soni will also continue to hold the school education portfolio, the spokesperson said. PTI CHSHMB
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today