Punjab CM undergoes routine tests at PGI Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Dec 9 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh underwent routine medical tests at the PGI hospital here Sunday as a follow-up after a bout of viral fever last week.Doctors at PGI said all the tests were normal and the chief minister had slight weakness as he was making a full recovery.All parameters were found to be stable in the tests conducted on him, said the doctors.The chief minister has been advised rest at home for 48 hours, said the doctors.PTI VSD RHL