Punjab CM writes to Centre over horticulture institute project delay

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI)Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh over the inordinate delay in the project to set up Post Graduate Institute of Horticulture Research and Education (PGIHRE) at Amritsar.In his letter, the chief minister pointed out that the Punjab government, after accepting the Centre's, had transferred 100 acres of land at Attari, Amritsar and another 50 acres at Abohar for establishment of PGIHRE.The Centre had announced the setting up of a PGIHRE in Punjab at Amritsar while presenting the Union Budget 2015-16, a Punjab government release said here on Sunday.Later, as per their requirement, a team of Director of Agriculture Research and Education (DARE)/Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) had identified another 25-30 acres of additional land on the Amritsar-Attari national highway for the purpose of establishing an administrative-cum-academic campus and student hostel, the release said."However, in spite of repeated written and personal reminders, no confirmation was forthcoming from DARE/ICAR to enable the Punjab government to acquire this expensive additional land in the interest of finalising and starting this prestigious project," Amarinder wrote to the agriculture minister.Seeking the personal intervention of the Union minister, the chief minister said the proposed state-of-the-artPGIHREshould be made operational without any further delay, as it would go a long way in benefitting the state and the nation.The institute would also help motivate farmers to shift from traditional agriculture to horticulture to supplement their income, he added. PTI SUN MKJ