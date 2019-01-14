Punjab Cong issues show-cause notice to Zira MLA

(Eds: Updating with MLA's meeting with DGP, other details) Chandigarh, Jan 14 (PTI) The Punjab Congress has issued a show-cause notice to its MLA Kulbir Singh Zira, a few days after he boycotted an oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected sarpanchs (village heads) and panchs, protesting "no action" being taken against bootlegging in Ferozepur district, a party functionary said Monday. However, the MLA said he raised his voice against the illicit liquor trade which was going on with the alleged support of some police officers, including an IG rank officer. "I am a loyal soldier of the party and will always remain so," he told reporters here. He also met Punjab DGP Suresh Arora on Monday evening and complained about the illicit liquor trade. The MLA claimed that the DGP assured him of prompt action on the complaints put before him. The public outburst by the MLA from Zira seat in Ferozepur has not gone down well with the Congress leadership, with party sources pointing out that it was wrong on the part of Kulbir Singh Zira for airing his grievances from the stage and rather he could have raised the matter at the party level. "A show-cause notice has been issued to Kulbir Singh Zira and he has been asked to submit his reply within three days," a Punjab Congress leader said here. Meanwhile, a liquor contractor in Ferozepur district accused the MLA and his men of attacking him after he refused to give him money. "When I refused to pay the money, I was attacked by his goons and even my son was also attacked by them," Phurman Singh said. Phurman Singh said he would meet the DGP in this regard to apprise him about the facts. Kulbir Singh Zira, however, denied all the allegations and said, "It is a part of conspiracy to dilute my charges and divert the attention of people." PTI TEAM SNESNESNE