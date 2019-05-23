Punjab: Cong leading in 8 seats; SAD, BJP in 2 seats each

Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) The Congress is leading in eight out of total 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP in two Lok Sabha seats each, as per the initial EC trends. The BJP is leading in Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur seats while the Aam Aadmi Party is leading from Sangrur seat in Punjab. The Congress is leading in Amritsar, Faridkot, Anandpur Sahib, Jalandhar, Khadoor Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala seats while the Akali Dal is leading in Bathinda and Ferozepur seats. Akali Dal candidate and sitting MP Prem Singh Chandumajra is trailing from Anandpur Sahib seat while Congress candidate Manish Tewari is leading by 2,561 votes. Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol is leading against Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur. BJP candidate Som Prakash is leading from Hoshiarpur (reserve) seat against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Raj Kumar Chabbewal by over 6,384 votes. From Faridkot seat, Congress candidate Mohammad Sadique is leading against his nearest rival and SAD candidate Gulzar Singh Ranike by over 900 votes. In Ludhiana, Congress nominee and sitting MP Ravneet Singh Bittu is leading by 2,783 votes against his nearest rival and Lok Insaaf party candidate Simarjeet Singh Bains. From Patiala seat, Congress candidate and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur is leading against SAD candidate Surjit Singh Rakhra. From Amritsar, sitting MP and Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla is ahead of Union minister and BJP candidate Hardeep Singh Puri. In Bathinda, sitting MP and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is leading against her Congress rival Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. In Fathegarh Sahib constituency, Congress candidate Amar Singh is leading over SAD nominee D S Guru. Congress candidate for Jalandhar seat, Santokh Singh Chaudhary, is leading against SAD candidate Charanjit Singh Atwal. From Khadoor Sahib seat, Congress candidate Jasbir Singh Dimpa is ahead of SAD candidate and former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur. AAP's Bhagwant Mann is leading against Congress candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon in Sangrur. PTI CHS VSD CK