Punjab Congress MPs 'sell' potatoes outside Parliament to highlight plight of farmers

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Several Congress MPs from Punjab on Friday "sold" potatoes outside Parliament to highlight the plight of farmers and the distress in agricultural sector. Several Congress MPs from Punjab, including Sunil Jakhar, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Chaudhary Santokh Singh and Ravneet Singh Bittu, raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of "ignoring" farmers' interests. Jakhar alleged the central government was not hearing the grievances of farmers and was only concerned about big businessmen. He alleged that farmers were unable to repay loans and were not getting remunerative price for their produce and are thus caught in a vicious cycle and are forced to commit suicide.He alleged that Modi was bent upon creating a "farmer-less India" on the lines of a "cashless economy". The Congress MPs also blamed the "wrong" policies of the central government for distress in the farm sector. PTI SKC SMN