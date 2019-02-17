Punjab extends time period of policy granting reservation in plot allotment to riot victims

Chandigarh, Feb 17 (PTI) The Punjab government has decided to extend till December 2021 the time period of a policy under which victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and terror attacks in the state get reservation in allotment of plots or houses by Urban Estates, Improvement Trust and Pepsu Township Development Board.Thetime limit of the policy that expired on December 31, 2016, has been extended till the end of December 2021, an official release said here.The Cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, considered the demand of the 'Danga Peerat Committee' (1984 riot victims' committee), Barnala and Sangrur, in this regard, "to take the significant decision in the interest of victims of the riots and terrorist violence"."Victims of the 1984 riots and terror attacks in Punjab are all set to get a major relief with the Punjab Cabinet deciding to extend to them 5 per cent reservation in allotment of plots/houses by Urban Estates/Improvement Trust/Pepsu Township Development Board, without any financial concession, for five more years (from December 2016)," the release said.In another decision, theCabinet gave its nod to "The Punjab Food Grains Transportation Policy 2019-20" for transportation of food grains from 'mandis' to its storage points at minimum rates through competitive tenders from various transporters.The decision is aimed at bringing further efficiency and transparency in procurement of food grains operations, the release said.It said for the upcoming procurementseason, commencing from April 1, transportation of food grains beyond eight km would be allowed through a competitive online tender process.This would be done by district tender committees, of which the respective Deputy Commissioners would be the Chairpersons, with district Food Corporation of India head, district heads of all state procurement agencies and district Controller of Food Supplies as members.The tenders under this policy would be invited for the financial year 2019-20 and would be valid for the period from April 1, 2019 to December 3, 2009.Further, to ascertain competitive rates, detailed Schedule of Rate (SOR) guidelines have been incorporated in the policy, listing out rates per metric tonne from more than 8 km up to 52 km. For every additional km beyond 52 km, charge of Rs 3.10 per tonne/kilometer would be applied.Notably, the state procuring agencies of Punjab including Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC), PUNSUP, along with Food Corporation of India (FCI), procure food grains every year for the Central Pool or for Public Distribution System at the Minimum Support Price fixed by the Government of India.Among other decisions, the Cabinet decided to provide the facility of air ambulance to serving/retired High Court Judges and their dependents.It has been decided to accordingly amend the particular Rule of Punjab Services (Medical Attendance) Rule, 1940, which covers Punjab government employees.At a meeting in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 28, 2019, the Chief Justice and other judges had sought amendment to the Punjab Services (Medical Attendance) Rule, 1940, for providing facility of air ambulance in case of emergency to sitting and retired Judges and their dependents.The Cabinet alsoapproved filling up of 153 vacant sanctioned direct quota posts of 42 professors, 46 associate professors and 65 assistant professors in the Government Medical Colleges at Amritsar and Patiala. PTI SUN DVDV