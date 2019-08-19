Punjab floods: Relief camps set up by Ferozepur administration

Ferozepur, Aug 19 (PTI) Relief camps have been set up by the district administration here for residents of 52 villages living near the swollen Sutlej river, officials said here. The residents have been asked to evacuate to safer places in the wake of rising water level in the river, they said. Till Monday evening, 1.59 lakh cusecs of water released at upstream Harike Headworks, while 1.48 lakh cusecs was released downstream towards Hussainiwala Headworks, they said. Over 45,000 cusecs of water was released towards the Pakistani side from Hussainiwala Headworks to keep the water level below the danger mark, the officials said. They said more water was expected to reach Harike by Monday night. Over 200 Army jawans have been deployed along with 12 motorboats in Makhu and Zira area to help in evacuating people. PTI COR CHS SNESNE