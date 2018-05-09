Punjab FM stresses on need for industrial investment

Nawanshahr, May 9 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal today stressed the need for more industrial investment in the state in order to bring back its old glory and put it on the track of development.

He said that instead of agriculture, the thrust of investment in the state should be on service and industrial sectors.

Badal, while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a private industrial plant said, industrial development would bring in more funds in the form of taxes for states development, apart from creating more job opportunities.

He said the present state government is taking steps to revive the industry in towns like Mandi Gobindgarh, Ludhiana, Phagwara and Phillaur.

The state governments efforts were bearing fruits, though slowly, he claimed.