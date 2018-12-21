Punjab food safety commissioner orders check on sale of open/loose spices, salt

Chandigarh, Dec 21 (PTI) The Food and Drug Administration commissioner of Punjab Friday directed food safety teams to check the sale of open/loose powdered spices, condiments and salt across the state."Under the provisions of Food Safety & Standards (Prohibition & Restrictions on Sales) Regulation, 2006, no person can sell powdered spices and condiments except 'under packed condition'," Food Safety Commissioner K S Pannu said in an official statement here.According to the regulation, condiments and spices can be sold only if they are properly packaged and labelled."Therefore, all teams have been directed to be vigilant and to ensure that open and loose spices, condiments and salt are not sold in their respective areas of jurisdiction and to take action under the Food Safety & Standards Act against the defaulters," Pannu said.He said it was not uncommon for ground spices to be adulterated with artificial colours, starch, chalk powder, etc., in order to increase their weight and enhance their appearance. "The consumption of adulterated spices can cause a number of diseases, including skin allergies, liver disorders, etc. So, food safety teams have been directed to check the sale of unpackaged salt, spices and condiments," Pannu added. PTI SUN IJT