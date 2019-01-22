Punjab govt asks Centre to start train to mark birth celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev

Chandigarh, Jan 22 (PTI) The Punjab government has urged the Centre to start a regular train service between Delhi and Amritsar to facilitate pilgrims to pay obeisance during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.In this regard, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday spoke with Union Railways minister Piyush Goyal to pursue the state's demand for a regular express train service, named Prakash Purb Express, an official release said here.Singh also pressed for special train services for Sultanpur Lodhi from Delhi during the period from October 1 to November 30 this year to ensure proper connectivity and ease of travel to the pilgrims.The chief minister also sought upgradation of the existing railway station at Sultanpur Lodhi to a world-class railway station in view of the importance of the town to the historic celebrations.Pointing out that the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was being observed in November this year, the chief minister referred to the letter he had written to the minister earlier this month and said the state government had already launched year-long celebrations on November 23 last year at Sultanpur Lodhi.The city has immense historical and religious importance, he noted, adding that it was in the holy bein, that passes through the city, that Guru Nanak Dev attained enlightenment.Sultanpur Lodhi was expected to be the first halt for pilgrims from across the world to pay homage to the first Sikh Guru, Singh said. PTI VSD KJ