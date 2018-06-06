Punjab govt bats for judicious use of fertilisers

Chandigarh, Jun 6 (PTI) The Punjab government today directed the agriculture department to intensify the efforts to make farmers aware about the judicious use of fertilisers.

Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Viswajeet Khanna said that instructions have been issued to officials of agriculture and farmers welfare department to ensure disseminating requisite information regarding use of fertilisers judiciously at the grassroots level so that the input cost of farmers could be reduced.

An awareness campaign should be launched to motivate farmers in this regard by organising Kisan camps, he said.

Urging farmers to follow the recommendations being issued by the department time to time in view of ensuing Kharif season, Khanna said that this exercise would be beneficial for the farming fraternity, which would not only ensure the increased yield but also maintain the soil health.

The agriculture department has advised farmers that use only recommended dose of fertilisers to get more profit by decrease in cost of cultivation, he said. PTI VSD BAL BAL