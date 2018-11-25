Punjab govt committed to boost tourism and industry: Minister

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Punjab Commerce and Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora said the government was committed to take every step necessary to ensure more investments in the industrial sector and promotion of tourism in the state. Arora, after inaugurating the Punjab Day celebrations at the ongoing India International Trade Fair here, said the tourism tagline of the state is: 'India Begins Here', and the same is true in more ways than one. The iconic Golden Temple in Amritsar has been acknowledged as the most-visited destination in the world as per the London-based Guinness Book of World Records. It is also cleanest religious place in India. Arora announced that the state had notified its first cultural policy and revised the tourism policy, with an aim to promote cultural and natural heritage. The minister said the Amarinder Singh-led government had notified the business and industrial policy, 2017, under which it signed 143 memorandum of understandings (MoUs) worth Rs 4,335 crore. Arora said Punjab had taken a big leap in foreign tourist arrivals and now ranks in the seventh position in the country. The state government is also giving special emphasis and providing incentives to the investors for the development and promotion of tourism, he said. The minister added that the Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion had been established as an one-stop authority for approving new commercial and investment proposals and a Business First Portal Website had been launched to provide platform for regulatory services. The cabinet minister said steps had been taken to revive the micro, small and medium enterprises. PTI SKCHMB