Punjab govt complete failure, law and deteriorating by day in state: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the Congress government in Punjab has been a "complete failure" and the law and order situation in the state has been "deteriorating by the day". Kejriwal's reaction came over the alleged firing on AAP Patiala district president Chetan Singh when he was trying to save a girl from being abducted by some men. "Law and order situation deteriorating by the day in Punjab. Capt. govt has been a complete failure!" he said in a tweet, referring to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh demanded that the Punjab government immediately take action against the accused. PTI UZM SMN