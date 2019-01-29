Punjab govt doubles registration fee of sale deeds

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) The Punjab government on Tuesday doubled the registration fee of documents related to sale deeds.The decision to increase the registration fee of various documents related to sale deeds was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet presided by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, an official spokesman said.The fee for all registrable documents except leases has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 400, while the fee for registration of power of attorney has been hiked from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000, he said.He said that the registration fees of all sale deeds except leases of immovable property has been doubled.The Cabinet also passed a proposal of the Local Government Department for release of funds to the tune of Rs 298.75 crore to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for infrastructure development under the Urban Environment Improvement Programme (UEIP). PTI VSD SOMSOM