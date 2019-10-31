Punjab govt organises pre-summit interactions ahead of investors' summit to be held in Dec

Ludhiana, Oct 31 (PTI) In the run-up to the third edition of the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit, slated to be held on December 5 and 6 in Mohali, the state government on Thursday organised pre-summit interactions in Ludhiana. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is the institutional partner to the Punjab government for organising the summit. The pre-summit interaction focused on apprising the business community based out of Ludhiana of the pro-industry initiatives taken by the state over the past two years to propel industrial growth, an official statement said. Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said ever-since the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh-led government came to power in the state, various companies have invested more than Rs 50,000 crore in Punjab. He said, "Punjab is open to investments particularly in sectors, including food and food processing, pharmaceutical, textile, agricultural machinery and information technology and information technology-enabled services." Citing the benefits, the state has to offer, Badal said Punjab is well connected with railway network, the state has two international airports and world-class road connectivity. "Punjab's robust Industrial and Business Policy 2017 offers attractive incentives for both expansion and new projects in manufacturing as well as the service sector for all large, MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) and start-ups," he said. Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sundar Shyam Arora said the state is home to an estimated two lakh registered MSMEs giving it a strong industrial base. "Punjab offers a blend of skilled manpower, robust infrastructure, industry-driven ease of doing business initiative and friendly policies making it an ideal ecosystem for investment," he added. PTI SUN HRS