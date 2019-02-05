Punjab govt sets up committee to boost dairy sector

Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday announced setting up a high-powered committee to boost dairy sector for supplementing farmers' income in a result-oriented manner. During a meeting to review the progress of various development projects and schemes related to animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, the chief minister asked additional chief secretary of animal husbandry department to complete the formalities for setting up the committee, an official statement said. The committee will consist of the Chairman of the State Farmers Commission, Director Animal Husbandry, Director Dairy Development and a representative of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU). It will suggest measures to promote diversification of agriculture with an aim of enhancing farmers' income from allied sources, the statement said. Amarinder asked the chairman of the State Farmers Commission, Ajay Vir Jakhar, to engage the services of Israeli dairy farming expert Yehuda Sprecher, who was here to attend the meeting as an advisor to the animal husbandry department. Underlining the need to augment farmers' income to make agriculture viable again, the chief minister said monetary output from traditional cropping pattern has already reached saturation point, and alternative avenues of agricultural growth need to be explored and sustained. He stressed on the need to motivate farmers to switch to allied farming for economic viability. PTI SUN RUJ RVKRVK