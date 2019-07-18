Punjab govt to mark Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniv with sporting events

Chandigarh, Jul 18 (PTI) The Punjab government will organise several sports events to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev in November this year. State Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said the multi-disciplinary sports events at district and state levels in different age groups will start from July 20 and will go on till November 30. The games will include a circle-style Kabaddi event, he said in an official release. A cycle rally from Sultanpur Lodhi (Kapurthala) to Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdaspur) will also be organised in October. PTI CHS INDIND