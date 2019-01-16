Punjab govt to release development funds for each assembly constituency

Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) The Punjab government will release funds to the tune of Rs 4 to 6 crore for development of each assembly constituency, state Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said on Wednesday. The decision comes ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "We will release development funds in the range of Rs 4 to 6 crore for each assembly constituency in Punjab," Bajwa said here. Punjab has 117 assembly constituencies. Bajwa said the decision for releasing funds for the development of the state was taken by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a pre-budget meeting with the Congress MLAs here."The funds will be given to the respective deputy commissioners who will then disburse funds according to the project proposals of the legislators," he further said. The rural development minister said the funds will be disbursed by January 30. He said the development work could not be carried out for the past few months because of the Panchayat elections which were held last month. Meanwhile, the chief minister Wednesday held a pre-budget meeting with MLAs from Majha region. He sought proposals from legislators with regard to funds required for carrying out development work in their constituencies. Amarinder Singh will hold a meeting with Congress legislators from Doaba on January 17. He will meet party MLAs from Malwa on January 18 and 19. PTI CHS VSD SNESNESNE