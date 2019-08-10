Punjab govt to spend Rs 108 cr on Bhogpur sugar mill expansion

Bhogpur (Jalandhar), Aug 10 (PTI) Punjab cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Saturday said the state government will spend a sum of Rs 108 crore on enhancing the installed capacity of sugar mill here.The minister visited 62-year-old Bhogpur Sugar mill here and said the capacity of the mill would be raised to 3,000 tonne crushing per day."This plant would be operational for crushing season 2019-2020," he said.Randhawa said a co-generation plant has also been set up which would produce 15 megawatt of power, out of which 8.54 MW would be exported to state-owned power utility PSPCL.The mill would generate revenue of Rs 25 crore every crushing season by exporting the power, an official release quoting the minister said. The mill caters to the need of cane cultivators who produce sugarcane over 12,772 hectares of land here. PTI CHS MKJ