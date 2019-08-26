Punjab govt undertakes plantation drive in Sultanpur Lodhi

Chandigarh, Aug 26 (PTI) The Punjab government has undertaken a plantation drive in the vicinity of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district to present a picturesque view of the place to the devotees during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in November this year. Under the project, 550 gulmohar and amaltas trees will be planted in the area, along with several varieties of flower. Around 300 tress have already been planted along the banks of Holy Bein and in and around Gurdwara Ber Sahib. Both sides of the roads leading to the holy city and 'Pind Babe Nanak Da' would be decorated with flowerbeds, an official spokesman said. Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev said to have stayed at Sultanpur Lodhi for over 14 years and attained enlightenment. The spokesperson said the state Horticulture Department had been entrusted with the task of planting flowery trees. Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner DPS Kharbanda said services of around 1,100 MGNREGA workers were being taken to plant four lakh flowery plants along Holy Bein. Apart from this, different varieties of flower such as celosia, cristata, French marigold, celosia plumosa, gomphrena purple and cosmos bippinatus will be planted over four acres around the VVIP helipad on the outskirts of Bassowal village. Eminent floriculturist Avtar Singh Dhindsa and advocate Harpreet Sandhu have conceptualised the plan in close coordination with government departments and village panchayats. Seedlings of different varieties of flower are being prepared at a nursery in Sultanpur Lodhi. The state government has already initiated a drive to plant 550 saplings in every village of the state to mark the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikhism founder. PTI CHS RDKRDK