Punjab, Haryana reel under cold weather

Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) A day after rains lashed Punjab and Haryana, most parts of the two states continued to reel under cold, with Adampur recording the lowest temperature at 5.3 degrees Celsius. An official of the MeT department said that in Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, mercury settled at 7.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. In Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala of Punjab the minimum temperature was recorded at 5.4 degrees, 7 degrees and 6.5 degrees Celsius respectively. In Pathankot, Halwara, Bathinda and Faridkot mercury settled at 6.6 degrees, 6.5 degrees, 7.5 degrees, 9 degrees and 5.7 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal the minimum temperature settled at 7.2 degrees, 6.8 degrees and 5.4 degrees Celsius, upto five degrees above normal. Bhiwani, Sirsa, Rohtak and Narnaul recorded low temperature of 8.3 degrees, 8.9 degrees, 6.6 degrees and 10.2 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI CHS AAR