Punjab, Haryana, Union Territory of Chandigarh celebrate Republic Day

Chandigarh, Jan 26 (PTI) Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh Saturday joined the nation in celebrating the 70th Republic Day, amid tight security arrangements. Police, home guards and NCC contingents were among other participants in the parades held in district headquarters in the two states and their joint capital Chandigarh. School students presented colourful programmes and tableaux exhibited development of the states at the parades at several places in the region. The Republic Day celebrations at most places in the two states were held under tight security arrangements. V P Singh Badnore, the Punjab Governor and administrator of Chandigarh, unfurled the national flag in a state-level function in Hoshiarpur. Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya unfurled the national flag at Panchkula. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh unfurled the national flag in Patiala, while Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar unfurled the tricolour in Bhiwani, officials said. Various events were held in district headquarters in Punjab and Haryana, including Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Moga, Bathinda, Panchkula, Karnal, Sonepat, Gurdaspur and Rupnagar. Ministers of Punjab and Haryana presided over the celebrations in district headquarters. Security had been stepped up across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in view of Republic Day programmes.PTI CHS VSD SMNSMN