Punjab, Haryana, UT Chandigarh celebrate Independence Day

Chandigarh, Aug 15 (PTI) People in Punjab, Haryana and their joint capital Chandigarh on Thursday celebrated the 73rd Independence Day, amid tight security arrangements.Patriotic fervour swept the two states and the Union territory as flag hoisting ceremonies were held at district headquarters, educational institutes and other places.Heroes of the Indian freedom struggle were remembered on the occasion.Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore unfurled the tricolour in Chandigarh and Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya in Faridabad.Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh unfurled the tricolour in Jalandhar.Singh greeted people on Twitter, "Today we remember the heroes of our freedom struggle who laid down their lives for our independence. This Independence Day let us rededicate ourselves to building the India of their dreams."Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar unfurled the national flag in Sonipat.The celebrations passed off peacefully in the two states, officials said here. PTI CHS VSD ABHABH