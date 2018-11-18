scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Punjab IAS officer's father-in-law shot dead

Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) IAS officer Varun Roojam's father-in-law was reportedly shot dead by unidentified persons near Rajpura in Punjab's Patiala district Sunday, police said.The bullet-ridden body of Swarn Singh (65) was found in his car, they said.The incident took place at around 11:30 am near Uksi village. The victim was returning after paying obeisance at a Gurdwara, police said. Patiala Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhminder Singh Chauhan said Singh's body had three gunshot marks.He said the investigation was underway. PTI CHS VSD SRY

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos