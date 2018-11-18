Punjab IAS officer's father-in-law shot dead

Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) IAS officer Varun Roojam's father-in-law was reportedly shot dead by unidentified persons near Rajpura in Punjab's Patiala district Sunday, police said.The bullet-ridden body of Swarn Singh (65) was found in his car, they said.The incident took place at around 11:30 am near Uksi village. The victim was returning after paying obeisance at a Gurdwara, police said. Patiala Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhminder Singh Chauhan said Singh's body had three gunshot marks.He said the investigation was underway. PTI CHS VSD SRY