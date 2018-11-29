Punjab International Trade Expo in Amritsar from Dec 6

Chandigarh, Nov 29 (PTI) The annual Punjab International Trade Expo will be held in Amritsar from December 6 to 10, a senior officer said Thursday. The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Chandigarh with the assistance of the Punjab government will organise the Expo, Punjab's Additional Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said. She said this trade expo would go a long way in strengthening the economic and cultural ties between Punjab as well as the other states/countries. The expo would be attended by the governments of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, North-Eastern states and Himachal Pradesh, and union ministries of Textile, Ayush, and Khadi and Village Industries Commission, she said. Also, there are chances of participation by Thailand, Turkey, Egypt, Afghanistan, South Africa and other global partners, she said. PTI VSD RUJ MR