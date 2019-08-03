Punjab: Man kills 5 family members, commits suicide

Moga (Pb), Aug 3 (PTI) A 27-year-old man allegedly killed five members of his family before committing suicide here, police said on Saturday.The shocking incident took place on Friday night at village Nathuwal under Baghapurana Police Station here,they said.Sandeep Singh allegedly shot dead his grandmother, father, mother, sister and her three-year-old daughter with a revolver. He then shot himself, they said.Sandeep's grandfather received bullet injuries in the incident, police said, adding that the exact reason for the shooting was yet to be ascertained. PTI CHS VSD RHL