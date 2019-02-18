Punjab MLAs to donate month's salary to families of CRPF martyrs

Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) Punjab Assembly on Monday resolved to donate one month's salary of each legislator to the next of kin of CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack.A resolution to give one month salary by each MLA was adopted unanimously by the Punjab Assembly here.The resolution was moved by Congress legislator Parminder Singh Pinki.Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district. PTI CHS VSD DVDV