Punjab panchayat polls: Over 42,000 nominations for sarpanch posts found valid

Chandigarh, Dec 22 (PTI) A total of42,233 nomination papers of sarpanch candidates and 1,44,662 panch candidates were found valid during their scrutinisation for the upcoming panchayat elections in Punjab, an official spokesperson of the State Election Commission said. He said a total of 49,261 nominations were filed for the sarpanch candidates for 13,276 panchayats in the state, out of which 3,128 nomination papers were rejected due to various flaws and errors.A total of 1,65,453 nomination papers were received for the panch candidates, out of which 8,296 nominations have been rejected, the spokesperson said.The polling to 13,276 panchayats and counting of votes would be held on December 30.A total of 13,276 sarpanchs and 83,831 panchs would be elected during the polls. PTI CHS KJKJ