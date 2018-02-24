Punjab Panorama to hardsell state to world as tourist destination

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Punjab Government will be hosting the first international contemporary arts forum at the historic Qila Mubarak fort in Patiala this March to showcase the state?s rich art and cultural heritage to the world.

Punjabs Tourism and Culture Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said the first of its kind event Panorama Punjab will unlock the state?s tourism potential by attracting art and history aficionados from across the globe.

As many as five embassies are participating in the grand two-day event which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on March 3.

The event will also witness the participation of globally reputed film artistes, troupes and Indian performers as well.

Sidhu said the Punjab government is working hard to hardsell the state to the world as a tourist destination, which will help generate employment opportunities and propel growth.

Sarah Singh, the founder-director of Panorama Punjab, said the event will bring together internationally reputed cultural representatives, including, artists, museum directors, musicians, historians and curators. Among the participants are Greece, Canada, Swiss Arts Council, Goethe Instut and Asia Society.

The programme, she said, will be marked by panel discussions and presentations that explore Punjab?s culture and history through artifacts, films and architecture, in the framework of "Punjab as Protagonist" and "Hybrid Aesthetics".

It will see the representation of five major world museums (Denmark, Greece, UK, USA, Canada), 11 international film artists, 3 international performance artists and 3 Indian performance artists, she said.

The inaugural event will be marked by opening remarks from the Punjab chief minister, along with the Greek Ambassador and the Consul General Canada.

A souvenir book will be launched during the event, which will also witness a special programme on March 5 for the visiting dignitaries in Chandigarh, where they will be taken through a special tour of Pierre Jeannerets contribution to Chandigarh, along with a high tea at the Raj Bhavan with the Punjab Governor.

The event is aimed at showcasing Punjab?s hybrid history through a blend of international, regional and local art, the innovative event is a holistic package, carrying the stamp of various globally renowned cultural organisations.

Singh said a major highlight of the programme will be a curated exhibition of international film work by female artists from around the world.

She said Susan Stronge, senior curator at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, will give a presentation on ?Arts of the Punjab?, while Elisavet Tsigarida, Director of the Ephorate of Antiquities of the Pella Museum in Greece, will make a presentation on "When the Greeks Met the Indians" which traces the cultural impact and legacy of Alexander the Great.

Besides, there will be a special conversation on fashion, dedicated to Patialvi Parmeshwar Godrej, to be conducted between fashion designer JJ Valaya and Jill Spalding, a legendary journalist and editor who has worked with Vogue for nearly 40 years.

The event, will see a Bossa Nova Jazz concert by artistes from Belgium ? the Bossa Brothers on March 3 ,and will conclude with classical music that explores the musical connections from Iran to Afghanistan via Punjab and Kashmir, with noted instrumentalists on the Tombak, Esraj, Santoor, Tabla and Rubab on March 4. PTI SKC SKC RT RT -