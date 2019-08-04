Punjab Police constable shot dead outside Mohali night club

Chandigarh, Aug 4 (PTI) A Punjab Police constable was on Sunday shot dead in the parking lot of a night club in Mohali, a senior officer said.Sukhwinder Kumar (24), part of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's security team, had visited the club on Saturday night along with the accused Sahil."Constable Sukhwinder Kumar was shot by an accused who has been identified as Sahil. The incident took place in the parking lot of a night club," Mohali Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Singh said."After the incident, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," he added. The reason behind the killing is being investigated and efforts are on to nab the accused who is on the run, the officer said. A case under relevant provisions of IPC and the Arms Act has been registered against Sahil, the officer said. PTI SUN RHL