Punjab Police jawan dies on election duty in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), May 25 (PTI) A 45-year-old Punjab Police jawan deployed here during the counting of votes died after falling ill, police said Saturday. Gurmeet Singh from Muktsar in Punjab suddenly fell ill on duty on Friday and was taken to the district hospital, where he died in the night, police said. The reason of his death would be known after a post-mortem, they said. He was deployed at a local polytechnic college during the counting of votes, police added. PTI CORR SAB MAZ MAZ RDKRDK