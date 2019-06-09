Punjab police proposes cash rewards for info on drugs

Chandigarh, Jun 9 (PTI) The Punjab police has framed a reward policy for government servants and informers as it looks to strengthen efforts to curb the drug menace in the state.The move came after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the police department to draft a comprehensive policy in this regard, as per an official statement released hereon Sunday.The policy proposes to give cash rewards in the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases in an equitable and transparent manner to all those engaged in eradication of drug abuse.Under the policy, the informers would be suitably rewarded if their tip-offs lead to seizure of narcotics drugs, psychotropic and controlled substances, besides forfeiture of illegally acquired property.Officials of both Central or state governments who make drugs seizures or conduct successful investigation or ensure successful prosecution would also be rewarded, the release said.A three-member committee in each district would examine the cases based on the prescribed guidelines and make recommendations to the Additional Director General of Police/Special Task Force on drugs for grant of reward.The ADGP/STF has been mandated to confirm rewards up to Rs 60,000, while for amounts above that the Punjab Director General of Police would be the final authority.Government officials will normally be eligible for 50 per cent of the maximum reward mentioned in policy, according to the release.Rewards in excess of this limit may be considered only in cases where the government official has exposed himself to a great personal hazard or displayed exemplary courage or where his personal efforts have been mainly responsible for seizure. PTICHS TIRTIR