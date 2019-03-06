Punjab Police sub inspector held for accepting bribe

Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) A Punjab Police sub inspector posted at Fazilka was nabbed by sleuths of the state vigilance bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh, officials said on Wednesday.A spokesperson of the bureau said that Rajwant Singh posted at the state special operation cell in Fazilka was nabbed red handed while accepting Rs 1,00,000 from complainant Gurlal Singh, resident of Dhodrian Wali Gali, Moga district.The complainant had approached the bureau alleging that the accused was demanding Rs 3 lakh for returning his licensed revolver.However, the complainant, out on bail in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case, managed to struck a deal with the police officer at Rs 2 lakh.The vigilance team laid a trap and the accused sub inspector was arrested while accepting the first installment of the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses.The spokesperson informed that a case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused and further investigation was underway. PTI CHS RHL