Punjab proposes to give 7.19 pc share in BBMB project to HP in 15 yrs

Chandigarh, Apr 19 (PTI) Punjab has proposed to give Himachal Pradesh its 7.19 per cent share of power from electricity projects of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in phased manner as part of the settlement of an inter-state dispute over share in power projects, a senior official said today.

"Punjab has proposed that it will give Himachal its 7.19 per cent share of electricity in BBMB power projects within a period of 15 years," official said here.

However, he said that Punjab had not agreed to pay any financial liability as part of the arrears worked out by Himachal government.

Yesterday, Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in Chandigarh had said his government would raise the issue of its 7.19 per cent share in electricity generated in power projects of BBMB.

Himachal Pradesh has been demanding its share in electricity generated from BBMB power projects for long. In 2011, the Supreme Court had upheld the states claim of 7.19 per cent share in BBMB power projects located in Himachal Pradeshs territory under the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. The state had worked out over Rs 4,000 crore of arrears as per 7.19 per cent share which was to be paid by Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Earlier, its share in power projects was 2.50 per cent. "We have good relations all states but we are talking about our share. Some progress has been made in this direction...We are planning to raise the issue of our claim with the states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. We will raise our demand as per the SC directions. We will get this matter expedited," Thakur had told reporters here yesterday. PTI CHS MR MR