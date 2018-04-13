Punjab releases Rs 87 cr VAT refunds

Chandigarh, Apr 13 (PTI) The Punjab government today said it has released VAT refunds of Rs 87 crore to the Department of Excise and Taxation for disbursal to the concerned assessees.

An official spokesperson said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was committed towards upholding the trust reposed in his government by the business community.

He further said the Chief Minister has asked the Finance Department to work out a system to ensure periodical releases to clear the pending arrears. PTI CHS TR HP ABM ABM