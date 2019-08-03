Punjab resident among five drug peddlers held in J&K

Jammu, Aug 3 (PTI) Five alleged drug peddlers including a resident of Punjab were arrested on Saturday in separate incidents in Udhampur, Ramban and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Ravinder Singh from Punjab was arrested after 95 kg of poppy straw was seized from his truck during a vehicle checking near the Udhampur Railway Station, a police spokesman said. In nearby Jakhani chowk, the spokesman said police arrested one Shabir Ahmad and seized 12 grams of heroin from his possession. Fazan Ahmad Dar of Watergam village was arrested along with 1.2 kg of charas (cannabis) during frisking at T-Chowk in Ramban's Banihal, the spokesman said. He said a minibus owner Ajay Sharma and driver Sat Dev, both residents of Bagnoti village, were arrested after 300 intoxicant capsules were recovered from their vehicle during checking in Nowshera area in Rajouri. All the five arrested persons were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and are being questioned, the spokesman said. PTI TAS CK