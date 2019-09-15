Punjab resident feared drowned in HP's Chamba

Shimla, Sep 15 (PTI) A 54-year-old resident of Punjab was feared drowned after his car accidentally fell into a reservoir in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police said on Sunday.Divers tried to locate Rachpal Singh, from Pathankot district, since the accident on Saturday near Taleru village in Saluni Tehsil but could not find him, a senior police officer said.A few torn bank cheques were found near the site of the accident on Sunday.A plate bearing temporary registration number (PB 06 T 2019) was also found floating in the reservoir of Chamera I project, the officer said.He said his identity was established through the cheques and the registration number and his family members have been informed about the accident. PTI DJI ABHABH