Punjab seeks Canada's cooperation for animal husbandry sector

Chandigarh, Jan 8 (PTI) The Punjab government Tuesday sought Canada's cooperation for the development of animal husbandry sector in the state. Punjab Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu Tuesday met the Consulate General of Canada Mia Yen and Canada Trade Commissioner Gurbans Sobti, an official release said. Besides exchange of animals of high breeds, the state government is keen to adopt state-of-the-art technologies in the animal husbandry sector, the minister said. He said the state government is also interested in partnering Canada to get technical know-how of waste management sector and set up meat processing units in Punjab. "It is the need of the hour that we adopt new technology in respect of dairy farming and animal husbandry," he said. Sidhu said a permanent mechanism needs to be put in place to ensure that the youth, especially students, receive skill development education in this vital sector. The minister expressed hope that the Consulate General of Canada would provide opportunity to students hailing from Punjab to get advanced education concerning animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development in renowned universities of the north American country. PTI CHS RVK RVKRVK