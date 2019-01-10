Punjab seeks release of central funds under scholarship scheme for SC students

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Punjab on Thursday urged Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot for the release of pending funds of Rs 1,286 crore under the post-matric scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste students. Punjab Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, who met Gehlot, said the funds be released without any further delay as a large number of students in Punjab were facing problems in getting admissions in educational institutions due to the delay by the central government. During meeting with Gehlot, Dharamsot said the Centre has already delayed the release of its share of funds, out of which total pending funds of Rs 719 crore were of financial year 2016-17 and Rs 567 crore of 2017-18. "I have urged Gehlot for releasing these funds as early as possible so that problems of the students can be solved on priority. We have already provided utility certificates (UCs) of Rs 327 crore funds which were earlier released by the Centre to Punjab," said Dharamsot.Interacting with mediapersons after the meeting, Dharamsot said that Gehlot has assured that the pending funds would be released in February. Dharamsot also criticised Union Minister of State for Social Justice Vijay Sampla for his remarks that the state government has not provided UCs against earlier used funds yet. He said that Sampla should not play politics over such a sensitive issue keeping in mind the concern of a large number of SC students of the state. PTI SKC SKC SMNSMN