Punjab seeks review of value cut on wheat MSP

Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) Punjab government has sought a review of the Centre's decision to impose value cut on minimum support price (MSP) of wheat under relaxed norms. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder described the decision to impose value cut on wheat MSP as "double jeopardy" for farmers, who had already suffered crop losses due to untimely rains. The relaxation given for rabi marketing season 2019-20 to compensate for crop losses should be allowed without any value cut, Singh said in the letter. He pointed out that after acceding to the state's request for relaxation in specifications of lustre loss in wheat, the department of food and public distribution went ahead to impose a value cut for the same on the farmers. He asked Modi to direct the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution to immediately review the decision on value cut, which entails direct loss for the farmers, who are already reeling under extreme financial stress. "This was clearly a double jeopardy for the farmers, who, for no fault of theirs, were forced to suffer twice - first as a result of inclement weather on more than one occasion since the procurement commenced, leading to great difficulties in harvesting of the crop, and secondly on account of the value cut on MSP for their produce, leading to substantial loss in income. The value cut was clearly not justified," Singh said in the letter. The wheat crop was damaged at several places in Punjab last month because of rains and strong winds. PTI CHS RVKRVK