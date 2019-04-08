Punjab: Seizures worth Rs 166 cr made since MCC came into force

Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) Enforcement teams in Punjab have seized cash, liquor, psychotropic substances and valuables worth Rs 166.27 crore ever since the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls came into force.The surveillance teams have seized 2,75,495 litres of liquor worth Rs 5.55 crore, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said.Similarly, the enforcement wings also recovered 5,169 kg of psychotropic substances worth Rs 123.77 crore and valuables (like gold and silver) worth Rs 18.43 crore, he said.Besides, unaccounted cash worth Rs 18.33 crore has also been seized, he added.According to the directions of the Election Commission of India, Raju said, 90.23 per cent of the licensed weapons in the state had been surrendered so far. PTI CHS DIVDIV