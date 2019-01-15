Punjab STF chief warns officials against lapses in drug cases

Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) The Chief of Punjab Special Task Force (STF) Mohammad Mustafa Tuesday warned police officials of stringent action if lapses were found on their part when dealing with drug smugglers and peddlers. Mustafa said a comprehensive action plan had been prepared to ensure all fugitive drug smugglers be brought to book. The Punjab police has registered a total 21,430 cases under theNarcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and 25,579 related arrests have been made from the period April 14, 2017 to January 13, 2019. A total of 280 kg of heroin has been seized in this period, out of which the STF has recovered 233 kg of the drug. "A comprehensive action plan has been put in place to deal with drug smugglers," Punjab DGP (STF) Mustafa said, while addressing the media here. He further said the department would fix those police officials who are responsible for lapses when taking action against drug smugglers. Citing examples of proclaimed offenders (POs), absconders and bail jumpers evading custody or arrest, the DGP said "serious lapses" have been found on part of the district police in catching them. He further pointed out that the STF had come across cases in which filing of challans in NDPS cases were deliberately delayed beyond the 180-day period to aid the accused. Sharing other statistics, Mustafa, who took over as STF chief in September last year, said the force had prepared a list of 140 POs, 332 absconders and 151 parole jumpers and directions have been issued to concerned police officials in all the districts to arrest them. The STF has also directed police chiefs to file appeals in courts in 32commercial quantity (big quantity) cases for the cancellation of bails of accused. In 685 cases of acquittal, instructions have been issued to file appeals against the order in the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. "STF has analysed numerous bail orders and court judgments of acquitted cases and identified major shortcomings in investigation of NDPS Act cases. Instructions issued to district police to ensure proper investigation and prosecution of cases," he said. He also said the department would also get the property of POs attached. "In58 cases, illegally acquired property worth Rs 20 crore has been forfeited and 49 cases are pending with competent authority for confirmation of forfeiture of property worth Rs 29 crore," he said. Directions have also been issued to keep a watch on as many as 71 major drug traffickers who are in different jails in the state. The district police has been instructed to provide adequate escort to major drug traffickers for court hearings or medical treatment to prevent escape from custody. It has also been directed to facilitate court hearings through video conferencing, wherever feasible, he said. Mustafa was accompanied by Special Principal Secretarycum-ADGP to Chief Minister Harpreet Singh Sidhu, IGs Special Task Force B Chandra Shekhar, Parmod Ban, RK Jaiswal, Balkar Singh Sidhu. PTI CHS VSD INDIND